Park Eun Bin starrer ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ makes ENA history; Find out

ENA’s series ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ has set a new record! With its July 7 broadcast, the Park Eun Bin starrer recorded an average nationwide rating of 5.2 percent, according to Nielsen Korea. Not only does this make it the most-watched Wednesday-Thursday drama of the night, but this is also the show’s highest ratings yet.

Impressively, with this latest viewership rating, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ has made network history! The new series has now achieved the highest viewership ratings ever recorded by any program in ENA’s history, whether drama, entertainment show, or otherwise. Further, the series has also taken the first spot in its time slot across all channels in the key demographic of audiences aged 20 to 49. With this demographic, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ recorded an average viewership rating of 2.7 percent.

Throughout its run, the show has been steadily increasing in viewership. It first recorded 0.948 percent with its first episode, doubled this with 1.805 percent through word of mouth, rose to 4.032 percent with its third episode, and has now crossed the 5 percent mark with its fourth episode (nationwide figures).

Previously, ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ debuted straight at number 1 on the list of most buzzworthy K-Dramas for the fifth week of June, after its first two episodes aired on June 29 and June 30. Additionally, taking on the titular role, Park Eun Bin also debuted at number 1 on the list of most buzzworthy K-Drama actors for the fifth week of June. The weekly lists rank dramas and actors that generated the most buzz during a specific time period, on the basis of data and coverage spanning news articles, social media posts, online communities, and more.

The show follows 27-year-old lawyer Woo Young Woo (Park Eun Bin) who is on the autism spectrum. The character has a high IQ, an impressive memory, and a creative thought process, but finds herself struggling when it comes to social interactions. The different episodes deal with a new case every time, and see Woo Young Woo and the team at Hanbada Law Firm coming up with interesting ways of coming out on top.