Park Eun Bin stars as illegally operating surgeon in new stills for Hyper Knife; co-star Sol Kyung Gu confesses THIS

Park Eun Bin is about to make a remarkable transformation as she takes on her first-ever doctor role in the highly anticipated medical thriller Hyper Knife. Known for her wide range of performances, Park Eun Bin will step into the shoes of a genius surgeon in Disney+’s original series, showing a darker and more intense side of her acting abilities.

The production team recently dropped new stills of Park Eun Bin in character, giving fans a thrilling preview of the actress’ radical transformation. In the stills, Park Eun Bin portrays Jung Se Ok, a character who was once a prodigy in neurosurgery but saw her promising career crumble due to a betrayal by her mentor, Choi Deok Hee, played by Sol Kyung Gu. Set in the world of high-stakes medical drama, Hyper Knife tells the story of Se Ok’s rise and fall, exploring the dark side of ambition, obsession, and the consequences of trusting the wrong people.

The series begins with Jung Se Ok’s descent into ruin after her mentor’s betrayal. Stripped of her medical license, Se Ok resorts to performing illegal surgeries in secret, unable to let go of her obsession with brain surgery. She manages a dangerous and shadowy existence, driven by her unrelenting desire to continue practicing medicine at any cost.

Her story is one of survival, revenge, and the deep emotional scars left by her mentor’s actions. The tension between Park Eun Bin’s Se Ok and Sol Kyung Gu’s Choi Deok Hee is set to be one of the most thrilling aspects of the drama, with both characters locked in a rivalry that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The newly released stills capture various emotional facets of Jung Se Ok, from intense surgical moments where she is seen operating in blood-stained scrubs to chillingly intimidating looks that reveal the darkness of her character. Park Eun Bin also displays moments of vulnerability and raw emotional breakdowns, perfectly portraying Se Ok’s inner turmoil and obsession.

Director Kim Jung Hyun commended Park Eun Bin for fully embracing the role of Jung Se Ok, infusing the character with exceptional depth. He emphasized that audiences would witness a side of her acting they'd never seen before.

Sol Kyung Gu, who plays Se Ok’s mentor-turned-rival, also expressed his admiration for Park Eun Bin’s performance. “At first, I was surprised—'Park Eun Bin in this role?’ But that’s exactly what intrigued me. Her casting was a major factor in my decision to join this project”, he shared. Meanwhile, Park Eun Bin expressed her fascination with Se Ok’s backstory and character. She described Se Ok as a highly complex individual, both internally and externally, and was eager to tackle the challenge of bringing her to life.

Hyper Knife is set to be an 8-episode drama that will hook audiences with its high tension, thrilling medical procedures, betrayal, and the darker side of ambition. Premiering exclusively on Disney+ on March 19, Hyper Knife is poised to be one of the most talked-about dramas of the year.