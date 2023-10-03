Park Eun Bin to be first solo host at Busan International Film Festival amid Lee Je Hoon's health concerns

Park Eun Bin known for playing Woo Young Woo in the hit drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo will be the first female public figure to host the Busan International Film Festival solo. Due to ongoing health challenges faced by actor Lee Je Hoon, this decision was taken. Previously, Lee Je Hoon along with Park Eun Bin were announced as official hosts for the upcoming Busan International Film Festival.

Park Eun Bin to be the first solo host for the Busan International Film Festival

Recently a representative from the Busan International Film Festival confirmed, " Actor Lee Je Hoon, who was the co-host of the opening ceremony, will be absent due to health reasons, The Busan Film Festival chose an unconventional form of Park Eun Bin as solo host instead of considering the selection of a new male host." This has happened for the first time in the Busan International Film Festival's 28-year history. Many Korean and Asian stars are expected to participate in the opening ceremony of the film festival along with red-carpet appearances. The Busan International Film Festival will be held from October 4th to October 13th for a period of 10 days.

Park Eun Bin's recent activities

Park Eun Bin is under the Namoo Actors Agency. The actress started her career as a child model in 1996 and then debuted as a child actress in White Nights 3.98 in the year 1998. Presently she is known to play lead roles in series like The King's Affection, Do You Like Brahms?, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, and more. The actress won the Grand Prize for Television at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards for her role in Extraordinary Attorney Woo. She has also entered Forbes' Korea Power Celebrity at number 11 in 2023. Park Eun Bin made a special appearance in the recent movie Road to Boston.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Castaway Diva 2nd teaser OUT: Park Eun Bin’s rescue from deserted island is chaotic but cheerful