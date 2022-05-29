Park Eun Bin transforms into a precious and lovable person in ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ teaser poster

On May 27, the side of 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo', which will be aired for the first time on the ENA channel in June, released a teaser poster that stimulates curiosity about the wacky and lively world of Woo Young Woo (Park Eun Bin). 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' is scheduled to air in June and will also be released on Netflix.

The teaser poster, which was unveiled on this day, raises expectations for the character Woo Young Woo that Park Eun Bin will complete. Woo Young Woo with a curious face and sparkling eyes. Around it, Woo Young Woo's favorite whales and gimbap (Korean seaweed rolls) are swimming around. No matter what we imagine, the happy face of the world makes even the viewers smile. In particular, the phrase 'no nonsense and honesty' makes the character of Woo Young Woo even more curious.

These are words of encouragement from her father to Woo Young Woo, who is taking her first step into society, and it is also the first mission she faces as a new lawyer when she sees the world from a slightly different point of view. The world that is natural to people is unfamiliar and difficult for her. We wonder how the growth period of Woo Young Woo, who overcomes limitations in his own way and solves the problem by looking at the case from a new perspective, will be drawn.

Woo Young Woo has a memory that, once seen, will never be forgotten. She was recognized for her brilliant brain and became an intern lawyer at a large law firm, but her social skills and empathy were lacking. Park Eun Bin, who has been loved by the public for endless transformations such as 'The King’s Affection', 'Do you like Brahms?', 'Stove League', and 'Age of Youth', is looking forward to how Park Eun Bin will portray Woo Young Woo's world.

What do you think of the teaser poster? Let us know in the comments below.