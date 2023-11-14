Park Eun Bin's Castaway Diva production team apologizes after criticism over filming practices

tvN's ongoing K-drama titled Castaway Diva lands in fresh trouble over negligence by the production team staff of leaving the stones used in one of the scenes unattended on the filming site. They have issued an apology for their inadequate post-production recovery process. Castaway Diva's cast includes Park Eun Bin, Chae Jong Hyeop, Kim Hyo Jin, Cha Hak Yeon, and Kim Joo Hun.

Production team apologises for neglecting post filming recovery

Recently, there was controversy over allegations that a drama team on Jeju Island had abandoned a significant number of stones used in production after wrapping up filming on one of Jeju Island's beaches. Further, it was made certain that the stones used in one of the scenes of Castaway Diva where the protagonist makes an SOS sign on the beach matched perfectly in shape with those left on the beach. Subsequently, it was also revealed that the production crew of Castaway Diva allegedly skipped the steps required to obtain the cooperation and permission of the administrative city, necessary for using and occupying public waters for filming.

The production team shared on November 13 that due to possible further filming, they consulted the town officials and decided to leave the stones in their original location. Since the controversy continued to get bigger, the product team issued an official statement conveying their stance. They expressed their deepest apology for the inconvenience caused to the residents of Jeju Island. Though they proceeded to film after explaining to the residents and related organizations about the production in advance, there was neglect in the filming and recovery process from their end. They vowed to restore the filming site to how it was originally as soon as possible.

About Castaway Diva

Castaway Diva is a story about a girl who dreams of becoming a diva aka K-pop idol. After winning a competition she decided to go to Seoul, the capital city of South Korea, for an audition. But along the journey, she is left stranded on an uninhabited island because of an accident. She makes her return to the world after 15 years.

Park Eun Bin plays the lead role of Seo Mok Ha who is the protagonist. Kim Hyo Jin plays the character of Yoon Ran Joo who is a pop star and Seo Mok Ha's idol. Chae Jong Hyeop plays Jung Kiho who was Seo Mok Ha's classmate and now works as producer of YGN's entertainment department. Cha Hak Yeon plays the older brother of Chae Jong Hyeop and is a news reporter whereas Kim Joo Hun plays the role of RJ Entertainment's CEO.

