Park Eun Bin’s Diva of The Deserted Island, Arthdal Chronicles 2 and others to release soon; WATCH

On June 9th, tvN uncovered the setup for the final dramas of 2023. In the last part of the setup video that was delivered, the works that are raising assumptions with the support of entertainers and creation staff who 'accept and see', season 2 works that have gotten back with all the more impressive comedy, and changes of unique IPs that have proactively gotten various fans, have reinforced the arrangement. Dramas with a variety of charms are expected to captivate viewers of all ages, from fantasy to mystery to romance comedy.

Diva of The Deserted Island:

Diva of the Deserted Island, a Saturday and Sunday drama on tvN, follows aspiring singer Seo Mok Ha (Park Eun Bin) after she was rescued from an uninhabited island after 15 years. drama. This is the third time that writer Park Hye Ryun and director Oh Choong Hwan have worked together. They previously collaborated on 'Hotel Del Luna' and 'Big Mouth.' Park Eun Bin was projected in the job of Seo Mok Ha, who emerged from the world on an uninhabited island, and shows a splendid and wonderful appeal. Yoon Ran Ju, Seo Mok Ha's beloved diva, is played by Kim Hyo Jin, and Kang Bo Gul, a YGN variety show producer, is played by Chae Jong Hyeop. Cha Hak Yeon portrays Kang Woo Hak, Kang Bo Gul's older brother and YGN news reporter, while Kim Joo Heon portrays Lee Seo Joon, Yoon Ran Joo's representative for the entertainment company. They are planning to release it in October.

Arthdal Chronicles 2:

Sword of Aramun, the second season of Arthdal Chronicles, will return in the second half of this year. In the Saturday and Sunday drama Arthdal Chronicles 2 on tvN, Eunseom (Lee Joon Gi) unites the 30 Ago clans and builds the Union eight years after Tagon (Jang Dong Gun) ascended the throne of Arthdal. The fateful stories of Tanya (Shin Se Kyung), Taeal Ha (Kim Ok Bin), Tagon, and Eun Seom, who write various legends in the ancient land of Arth, unfold as the great war between the kingdom of Arthdal and the Ago Alliance begins.

Uncanny Counter:

The 'Uncanny Counter,' which established a new history of Korean hero films and set attendance records, returns with even more potent fun. The new Saturday drama Uncanny Counter 2, which will premiere in July on tvN, is about a group of demon hunters known as Counters who have become more powerful as a result of the acquisition of new skills and the addition of new members. a hero who defeats the more evil demons on the ground and becomes an exhilarating demon fighter.

