Park Eun Bin’s next project after Extraordinary Attorney Woo to be Start-Up team’s next?

Extraordinary Attorney Woo was one of the most surprising shows to premiere this year, if not the most well-made. Starring Park Eun Bin in the lead role of Woo Young Woo, it managed to capture the hearts of the viewers with the cast’s sincere acting and an exciting storyline which earned the titular actress a lot of critical fame. This has only worked in her favour and made everyone curious about her next project.

Park Eun Bin has reportedly been approached to lead the upcoming rom-com called ‘Diva of the Deserted Island’ about a girl living on a deserted island. After the early reports, her agency Namoo Actors commented that it was one of the shows and roles that she was reviewing, not confirming it as her next project. If confirmed, Park Eun Bin will take on the role of Mok Ha, a young girl who once dreamed of being a singer but then drifted to an island, only discovered after 15 years. The drama aims to capture her life as she returns to the world she once belonged to.

The team of popular Korean dramas, ‘While You Were Sleeping’ and ‘Start-Up’, that is Director Oh Choong Hwan and writer Park Hye Ryun, will once again join forces to take on this show.

About Park Eun Bin

Starting as a child actress, she has impressed audiences with her stellar filmography that is embellished with notable roles in dramas such as ‘Hello, My Twenties’, ‘Hot Stove League’, ‘Do You Like Brahms?, and ‘The King’s Affection’. She has shown versatility and grit in all her roles, having grown into them with a lot of precision becoming one of our most looked-forward-to actors in the Korean entertainment industry.

Which other types of roles would you like to see Park Eun Bin take up next?