Park Gyu Young channels puppy-like visuals in A Good Day To Be A Dog alongside ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo; stills out

MBC releases new stills from its upcoming fantasy drama called A Good Day To Be A Dog where Park Gyu Young plays the character of Han Hae Na, who is an intelligent and pretty high school teacher. Han Hae Na is cursed to transform into a dog whenever she kisses a man and the only person who can undo this curse is a man who is afraid of dogs.

Park Gyu Young turns into an adorable puppy

In the new stills released from the show, Park Gyu Young looks beautiful and is seen channeling cute puppy-like charms in the drama. The much-anticipated drama is making waves across the internet for its storyline and casting. Netizens are excited for the drama to air. A Good Day To Be A Dog is a story about a high school teacher who is a beauty with brains but she has a curse of turning into an adorable dog whenever she kisses a man. The only way to reverse this curse is to be with a man who is afraid of dogs because of a previous traumatic incident he no longer can recall. The main leads of the show are Park Gyu Young alongside ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo who will be playing the role of a handsome math teacher but fears dog due to previous incidents. Fans are excited to see him lead a drama as a math teacher wishing they had him as a math teacher in school.

About A Good Day To Be A Dog

The show is a re-creation of a Naver webtoon into a drama. The main leads of the show are Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young, and Lee Hyun Woo. Cha Eun Woo plays Jin Seo Won, a high school math teacher afraid of dogs. Park Gyu Young plays Han Hae Na, a high school Korean language teacher who turns into a dog when she is kissed. Lee Hyun Woo plays Lee Bo Gyeom in the fantasy drama. The show is directed by Kim Dae Woong and its first episode will premiere on October 11 on MBC TV. Episodes will air every Wednesday at 9 P.M. KST

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Park Gyu Young's adorable transformation in FIRST poster of A Good Day to Be a Dog with Cha Eun Woo