Park Gyu Young, Kang Min Hyuk starrer Celebrity tops Netflix Global Top 10 Non-English TV list

Celebrity has been gaining the interest of viewers around the world, and it has promptly reflected in the show’s viewing hours on Netflix. The thriller stars actors Park Gyu Young, Kang Min Hyuk, Lee Chung Ah, Lee Dong Gun and Jun Hyo Seong in the main roles. On July 12, it was revealed that following its premiere on June 30, the show has taken the top position on a global ranking.

Celebrity’s popularity

According to reports, the show has ranked in the top 10 in 63 regions including India, Hong Kong, Italy, France, and Singapore, amounting to a successful release. Moreover, as per data collected over a charting period of July 3 to July 9, Celebrity ranked No.1 on the Netflix Global Top 10 Non-English TV list. It has been noted that the series has recorded an impressive 7.5 million views ever since its release at the end of June. It is the 19th Korean title of the year to have entered the list, being one of the few Netflix originals. The other non-Netflix original titles include Crash Course in Romance, King the Land, See You in My 19th Life, Lies Hidden in My Garden, Alchemy of Souls Part 2, and more. Previously, the popular series The Glory had acquired the top spot on the ranking.

About Celebrity

The show follows the lives of influencers who live very volatile lives that take twists and turns repeatedly depending on their image online. It stars Park Gyu Young as the lead character of Seo Ari, who following a bankruptcy issue concerning her family, starts living a humble life only to come across internet celebrities and their lavish lifestyles. She gets pulled into the storm and faces unprecedented situations leading to her defamation and eventual attempt to stop it all. She meets Kang Min Hyuk’s character Han Jun Kyoung who develops a liking for her and decides to help her succeed while pursuing her romantically. A rumor and her orchestrated fall see her return after being declared dead to take those against her and reveal the real happenings of the ‘celebrity’ life.

