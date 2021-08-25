Park Gyu Young paints an elegant picture in new stills from her upcoming drama 'Dalri and Gamjatang'

After Kim Min Jae stunned us with his handsome visuals in the fresh new stills for the upcoming drama, 'Dalri and Gamjatang', Park Gyu Young is all set to win our hearts as she paints an elegant picture in the character poster for her upcoming drama 'Dalri and Gamjatang'. In the new stills, Park Gyu Young flaunts Kim Dal Ri's elegance and beauty perfectly. She’s everything from cute and pretty to noble and luxurious. Although she doesn’t spend money carelessly and doesn’t fancy expensive clothes, Kim Dal Ri still looks effortlessly classy in whatever she wears.

You can check out the character poster below:

Park Gyu Young is essaying the role of Kim Dal Ri, a visiting researcher at an art museum and the only daughter of an elite family. She is beautiful, elegant, classy and multilingual(proficient in seven different languages). Kim Dal Ri has a dignified air in her actions and speech, and she’s a charismatic and considerate character who treats everyone equally.

'Dalri and Gamjatang' revolves around Jin Mu Hak (Kim Mim Jae), a man who lacks extremely resourceful and talented at making a living, despite lacking formal education and not being book smart and Kim Dali (Park Gyu Young), a woman who is intellectually polished and comes from an elite background, but doesn’t know how to take care of herself.

'Dalri and Gamjatang' is set to premiere on September 22 on KBS.

