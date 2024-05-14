Park Gyu Young stuns at Gucci London show in velvet-mesh fit; hangs out with Alia Bhatt, Davikah Hoorne and more

K-drama sensation Park Gyu Young marks attendance at the Gucci London show, dazzling in a velvet-mesh ensemble. Her star-studded evening included mingling with Bollywood's Alia Bhatt, Thai actress Davikah Hoorne, and even catching up with Stray Kids' Lee Know.

Park Gyu Young poses with Davikah Hoorne and Alia Bhatt

On May 14, fans were thrilled to see K-drama sensation Park Gyu Young turning heads at the Gucci London show, exuding elegance in a stunning velvet-mesh ensemble.

The actress not only graced the event with her impeccable style but also caught up with international stars like Bollywood's Alia Bhatt and Thai actress Davikah Hoorne, showcasing the growing global influence of Korean entertainment.

Adding to the excitement, Park Gyu Young engaged in a lively chat with Stray Kids member Lee Know, sparking anticipation among fans for potential future collaborations between the two talented stars.

With her effortless charm and fashion-forward presence, Park Gyu Young continues to captivate audiences worldwide, solidifying her status as a rising star on the international stage.

More details about Park Gyu Young’s latest activities

Park Gyu Young is a rising star in the K-drama world who has been captivating audiences with her versatile acting skills and charming presence. Born on July 27, 1993, in Busan, she embarked on her journey to stardom after being scouted by JYP Entertainment in 2015. After graduating from Yonsei University with a degree in Clothing and Environment in 2020, Park Gyu Young has since become known for her notable roles in various dramas and films.

Her career took off with supporting roles in television dramas like Solomon's Perjury, Rain or Shine, and The Third Charm. Her talent and dedication soon earned her recognition, leading to her breakthrough role in the tvN drama It's Okay to Not Be Okay in 2020, where she starred alongside Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji. The same year, she showcased her acting prowess in the globally acclaimed Netflix series Sweet Home.

In 2021, Park Gyu Young continued to impress audiences with her performances in the mystery legal drama The Devil Judge and her first terrestrial lead role in the KBS drama Dali & Cocky Prince. Her versatility and ability to portray diverse characters have garnered her widespread acclaim.

Her star continued to rise in 2023 with her role in the Netflix original series Celebrity, which earned her international recognition. Additionally, she captivated audiences with her performance in the series A Good Day to Be a Dog alongside Cha Eun Woo.

As she continues to take on new challenges and showcase her versatility, fans eagerly anticipate her future projects, including her appearance in the upcoming sequel of Squid Game, further cementing her status as a rising star in the global entertainment industry.

