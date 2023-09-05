Park Gyu Young's adorable transformation in FIRST poster of A Good Day to Be a Dog with Cha Eun Woo

Park Gyu Young and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo starrer A Good to Be a Dog released the first teaser poster featuring a dog. On September 5, MBC shared on their Instagram, the unique posters of this drama inducing excitement among fans worldwide.

Park Gyu Young's adorable transformation in FIRST poster of A Good Day to Be a Dog

A Good to Be a Dog is a drama based on a woman's love life as she turns into a dog once she kisses someone. Park Gyu Young will be leading this drama alongside ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo and actor Lee Hyun Woo. The teaser post shows a dog sitting in a basket full of clothes and as the text on the poster said, "I am probably the most unfortunate woman in this world". Another one has a warning sign revealing the name of the dog to be KoKo and alerting with the expression gaejosim which can be read as "beware of the dog".

The warning sign also signals the adorable side of the dog saying, "Be cautious of the loveliness". Koko represents Park Gyu Young in the drama as the Celebrity actress becomes a dog if she kisses a person and this hints at the unfortunate curse she has to live with.

About A Good Day to Be a Dog

Park Gyu Young takes on the role of Han Hae Na alongside Cha Eun Woo who will play the role of her colleague Jin Seo Won. Jin Seo Won is a math teacher who is sharp and smart but also terrified of dogs because of his past. Cha Eun Woo looked absolutely amazing in the previously released stills from the drama. The story gets interesting as one day Han Hae Na becomes pessimistic about any relationship as she can't hold back any of her past lovers due to the curse. She happens to kiss Jin Seo Won. This incident leads to the beginning of the very chaotically romantic journey of Han Hae Na and Jin Seo Won. Since she turns into a dog for around 6 hours when she kisses a person for the first time, to break it she needs to kiss the same person before the clock hits 12 o'clock. The drama is all set to premiere on October 11 at 9 PM KST on MBC.

