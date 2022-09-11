Park Hae Jin and Lee Moo Saeng’s agencies deny the actors’ involvement in a recent drug abuse case

On September 10, it was revealed that an actor in his 40s had been arrested by the Seoul Gangnam Police Station at around 2 PM KST for the abuse of drugs. The arrest came following a complaint that was made regarding a man who seemed to be running strangely. Reportedly, the man had to undergo a urine drug test, the results of which came back positive.

Further reports about the man in question allege that he's an actor, who debuted in 2006 and has since taken on multiple supporting and lead roles in dramas. Speculation spread online regarding the identity of the man and netizens began pointing out possible names. Following this, actor Lee Moo Saeng’s agency Alien Company, clarified its stand on the matter. They denied any involvement of their artist in the said arrest. They have called out the groundless accusations and promised to take legal action against the falsehood regarding their artist.

In a similar statement, actor Park Hae Jin’s agency Artist Company also issued a notice. They have remarked that their artist has no relation to the case. The management company has also decided to respond with legal steps like defamation of character and the spreading of malicious rumors, against those involved and spreading such baseless claims.

Another report has claimed that the man arrested was reportedly an actor in ‘Miss Monte-Cristo’. It is a series released in 2021 and starred Lee So Yeon, Choi Yeo Jin. Kyung Sung Swan and Lee Sang Bo were the two male actors that starred in the K-drama and netizens have begun speculating about their involvement. So far, neither of their agencies have responded to the rumors.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is partaking in drug abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

