Park Hae Jin, Jin Ki Joo and more display their style in new character posters for ‘Showtime Begins’

MBC revealed the character posters for the new ghost comedy drama ‘Showtime Begins’. First of all, Cha Cha Woong (Park Hae Jin), a magician with cool charm, was described as 'a ghost employer with a child's loneliness'. As you can see from his words, "What do you do by trusting a living person?", he is a character with a chic appearance with a beautiful appearance. He also demonstrates fire magic, attracting attention with a confident look.

Go Seul Hye (Jin Ki Joo) is revealing that she is a character with a secret. Go Seul Hye's words, "I can't see a prejudiced person like me anymore," makes us wonder what kind of story she has. Seul Hye is a tough police officer, but she has a pure heart more than anyone else, and she will be showing a splendid transformation.

Choi Gum (Jung Jun Ho), a 2000-year-old divine spirit, drew attention with a comical expression that made people laugh just looking at him in the armored general costume. “My virtue and rights, I will definitely show them” makes us guess that there is a mission to be accomplished that he doesn’t even know what it is.

Kim Hee Jae, who plays police officer Lee Yong Ryeol , is a straight-headed man who has a fresh aura. He said, 'I protect my woman,' and he plans to show his unconditional love towards Jin Ki Joo. Meanwhile, 'Showtime Begins!' will be broadcasted for the first time at 8:40 pm KST on April 23rd.

What do you think of the character posters? Let us know in the comments below.