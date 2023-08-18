Park Hae Jin, Lim Ji Yeon's The Killing Vote and, Longing for You slightly decrease in ratings for this week

The Killing Vote starring Park Hae Jin and Lim Ji Yeon rolled out the first two episodes this week and the K-drama ratings are out. The second episode of the drama saw a slight drop, meanwhile, Na In Woo and Kim Ji Eun's Longing for You released the eighth episode with 2.5 percent ratings. Miraculous Brothers featuring Jung Woo and Bae Hyun Sung ended with its highest ratings in the final week.

The Killing Vote rated 3.8 percent

In this gripping, suspenseful K-drama, a mystery guy takes matters into his own hands to execute criminals who commit horrible crimes yet manage to evade justice. According to Nielsen Korea, on August 17, Park Hae Jin and Lim Ji Yeon starrer The Killing Vote entered its second week with the 2nd episode which had a slight fall with 3.8 percent viewership ratings on a nationwide average. The K-drama started airing on August 10, with a promising rating of 4.1 percent viewership on a nationwide average. This thrilling drama gained massive attention for its unique lineup including actors like Park Sung Woong, however, some viewers expressed their discomfort with watching one episode per week.

Long for You rated 2.5 percent

Na In Woo of Mr. Queen and Kim Ji Run who recently appeared in Netflix's dating show Nineteen to Twenty are leading this mystery K-drama called Longing for You. This ENA drama is about a man looking for a serial killer who gets entangled in his family secrets as his brother becomes one of the suspects in the case. The K-drama completed the first half of the show with a slight dip of one point marking 2.5 percent viewership ratings nationwide on its latest episode.

Miraculous Brothers rated 3.3 percent

Jung Woo and Bae Hyun Sung starrer Miraculous Brothers aired its final episode on August 17 and marking its highest rating. The K-drama ended on a happy note "Everything you take for granted is a miracle, and even at this moment, a miracle is happening". The K-drama received 3.3 percent viewership ratings nationwide on average.

