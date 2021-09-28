Park Hae Soo, Claudia Kim and Lee Hee Joon’s upcoming crime thriller drama to premiere on THIS date

'Chimera' announced on September 27th that it will premiere on OCN at 7pm on October 30th, along with the main cast consisting Park Hae Soo, Claudia Kim, and Lee Hee Joon. 'Chimera' is a chase thriller about homicide detective Jae Hwan, profiler Eugene, and surgeon Joong Yeop in pursuit of the truth of the so-called 'Chimera', a serial explosion and murder that started again after 35 years for different purposes.

The title of the drama, 'Chimera', is the name of a monster in Greek mythology that has the head of a lion, the body of a goat, and the tail of a snake, and breathes fire through its mouth.The title alone foreshadows the overwhelming scale and urgency of the story about the explosion in the central event of the play.

In particular, Park Hae Soo, who showed impressive acting through Netflix's original 'Squid Game' and tvN's 'Prison Playbook', will play the role of Cha Jae Hwan, a perfectionist homicide detective, and will show intense action acting. Claudia Kim, who has been loved not only in Korea but also abroad for her appearances in 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' and 'Fantastic Beasts and the Crimes of Grindelwald', is a profiler from the FBI who was adopted to the United States as a child in the drama. Taking the role of 'Eugene', she once again reveals her presence with strong acting.

Lee Hee Joon, who showed a unique interpretation of characters across dramas and movies such as the dramas 'Mouse', 'Mistress', and the movie 'The Managers of Namsan', was adopted in England as a child and became a doctor. He will take on the role of 'Lee Joong-yeop' and lead the case with Park Hae Soo and Claudia Kim.

ALSO READ: Netflix series ‘Squid Game’ caught up in pop up demolition, phone number and bank account leak controversies

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the drama and the main cast? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.