Park Hae Soo, GOT7’s Jinyoung and more join the battle of spies in ‘Yaksha: Ruthless Operations’ new trailer

The main trailer for ‘Yaksha: Ruthless Operations’ released starts with the appearance of prosecutor Han Ji Hoon (Park Hae Soo) conducting a special inspection after it was found that all the operational reports of the 'Black Team' in charge of overseas secret operations of the National Intelligence Service, which is active in Shenyang, the biggest battleground for spies around the world, were found to be fake.

With music that heightens tension, the leader of the Black Team, 'Yaksha', appears in the dark. Ji Kang In (Sol Kyung Gu), who is called 'Yaksha', and Han Ji Hoon, a man with principles who must keep justice justly, clash in every case, foreshadowing a fierce chemistry in order to make the operation successful.

While Korea, China, and Japan are fiercely entangled in Shenyang, the biggest battleground for spies over a large-scale figure, 'D-Seven' Ozawa (Hiroyuki Ikeuchi), the best Japanese spy in Asia for dukes and conspiracies, appears. In the sparking nerve battle, Ji Kang In's bloody lines with Ozawa raise curiosity about the tangled relationship between the two. The world of spies armed with state-of-the-art equipment and various weapons is enough to raise expectations for the work, like the line saying, "The real war has just begun."

The hidden tactics and conspiracies of spies from around the world, and the war that risked the life of the Black Team trying to stop it, adds to the endless shooting battles, car chasing, and explosive scale scenes that make your heart flutter. On the other hand, director Na Hyun's spy action movie 'Yaksha: Ruthless Operations', which is expected to be a breath-taking battle between spies from around the world in an exotic space, hot synergy by actors full of personality, and upgraded action, will be released on Netflix on April 8th.

