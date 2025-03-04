Park Hae Soo, Shin Min Ah's Karma showcases unbreakable cursed bonds; confirms April 4 Netflix premiere

Park Hae Soo, Shin Min Ah and Lee Kwang Soo's crime thriller is set to premiere on Netflix next month. This intense mini-drama revolves around six individuals who are tied to an unbreakable cursed connection and are desperately trying to sever their ill-fated ties, even though it demands they go as far as taking each other's lives.

Netflix released the official poster and first teaser of the drama on March 4, heightening excitement for the drop of the star-studded, high-octane series.

In the gripping teaser of Karma, Lee Hee Joon says, "This is where we put an end to this messed-up bond of ours," with a chilling expression. He stars as an investor who puts his all in cryptocurrency, dreaming of big returns. However, his plans backfire and he falls into heavy debt. He looks furious as he stands face-to-face with Kim Sung Kyun.

Kim Sung Kyun's character is as desperately in need of money as Lee Hee Joon and both of them might be entangled in a fight to drag the other down in an attempt to rebuild their lives. Catch the drama on Netflix on April 4.

Lee Kwang Soo shares a similar emotion of rage as Lee Hee Joon in the teaser. He is a successful doctor of Korean medicine with a lavish lifestyle. However, unforeseen situations force him to take dangerous paths, even attempting to take someone's life. Gong Seung Yeon, his girlfriend, becomes increasingly entangled in his dark and sinister world, finding herself either a witness to or an accomplice in his heinous crimes. Her involvement puts her own life at risk, culminating in a near-fatal accident.

Shin Min Ah's character is confronted with a figure from her traumatic past, triggering a desperate fight for survival. With an intent gaze, she utters, "You have to die for it to end," hinting at a life-or-death situation. Meanwhile, Park Hae Soo's character is drawn into the complex web of the other characters after witnessing a crime committed by one of them. The teaser shows him looking terrified, suggesting his life is now in grave danger.