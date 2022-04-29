Park Hae Soo, Yoo Ji Tae starrer ‘Money Heist Korea- Joint Economic Area’ to premiere on THIS date

On April 29, Netflix Korea unveiled the teaser poster & video for the awaited ‘Money Heist Korea- Joint Economic Area’. The mask, which is the trademark of the genius robbers, and the mask of the Korean Peninsula robbers, which drew attention from the world after the last teaser video was released, turned out to be a Hahoe mask. The Hahoe Mask is one of the traditional masks representing Korean beauty. Drops of blood on one side of the white mask are raising curiosity, suggesting that their operation will also go unnoticed. The series will be broadcasted on June 24.

The video released together shows the splendid debut of a robbery gang aiming for “the highest amount in the history of a single robbery.” Professor (Yoo Ji Tae), who says, “A robber who stole a huge amount of money changes the world and becomes a hero,” which tells the story of the robbery situation of the century.

He is the mastermind behind the planning and gathering of talented robbers, dreaming of a revolutionary event in criminal history and public support, saying, “The public will cheer us on as they watch the greatest show on earth live.” It shows meticulousness and boldness to calculate even the support of all the people around the world.

His confidence to direct the biggest show on earth with the goal of the highest amount in history makes it even more curious to see how far this crime can go. The anticipation of prospective viewers is also heating up with the visual of the robbers, who exude a sense of intimidation with the hahoe mask and red jumpsuit in a strange harmony.

