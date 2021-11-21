Park Hee Soon differentiates between his ‘Dr. Brain’ and ‘My Name’ characters

Park Hee Soon can bring in his versatility any time because we’re ready for it! Showing two very different roles, one as a conman and leader Choi Mujin of the Dongcheon gang in ‘My Name’ and the other as Lee Kangmu, the private investigator in ‘Dr. Brain’. The cast of the latter, Lee Sun Kyun, Park Hee Soon, Lee You Young, Seo Ji Hye, and Lee Jae Won including director Kim Jee Woon gathered for a press conference.

Park Hee Soon was asked about the various genres that he has been able to take on recently, especially after seeing his tough gangster act in ‘My Name’ that contradicts with his role in ‘Dr. Brain’. The actor replied, “Lee Kangmu is kind of similar to Mujin because he is mysterious and charismatic.”

He then differentiated between the two characters and quipped about which one was fun to shoot. “Lee Kangmu has a more humanistic aspect to him. He is a supporter of Sewon (lead character played by Lee Sun Kyun). I wanted him to be portrayed as a more witty and laid back character. I had more fun shooting this show.”

‘Dr, Brain’ is based on a Korean webtoon of the same name penned by Hongjacga. It runs through a neuro scientist’s troubles that arise when his family goes through a series of bad incidents that are too well orchestrated to be coincidences. He turns to brain synchs to help him through the case. It is the first Korean drama series by AppleTV+ and aims to bring a new viewpoint to what humans know about memories.

