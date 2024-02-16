Doctor Slump is an oncoming South Korean K-drama series starring Park Shin Hye and Park Hyun Sik in the lead roles. The series follows the story of two individuals, Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye) and Yeo Jeong Woo (Park Hyun Sik) who are childhood rivals. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, they end up living together and forming a deep connection with each other.

Park Shin Hye is worried about Park Hyun Sik's injuries in the upcoming episode stills

In the recent stills released by the production, Yeo Jeong Woo is seen with injuries to his head. With bandages on his forehead, he is in the hospital bed to treat his wounds. Nam Ha Neul is also present with him, and she can be seen being visibly upset at the situation. The anxious look on his face depicts the depth of the relationship between the two. The injury is the result of the brawl that took place with the unknown man in episode 6.

The fans are relieved that Yeo Jeong Woo is alright after sustaining an impact on his head. From the preview, it can also be seen that the two of them make up for their differences and appreciate each other. Doctor Slump is scheduled for 16 episodes, and the new episode will be released on February 17, 2024, at 10:30 pm KST. The episodes of the show are available to stream on Netflix. Apart from Park Shin Hye and Park Hyun Sik, the cast includes Yoon Park, Gong Seong Ha, Oh Dong Min, and more.



Doctor Slump Episode 6 recap

In the previous episode, the plot developed immensely. Both Nam Ha Nuel and Yeo Jeong Woo expressed their affection for each other, but they did not progress with the feelings, fearing that they might be taking things too fast. Later, Yeo Jeong Woo found out about the spy camera that led to their doom, but he could not find the right time to reveal it to Nam Ha Nuel.

However, when Nam Ha Nuel reached home, she noticed that the windows of her apartment were left open, along with some things being misplaced. Meanwhile, Yeo Jeong Woo was followed by an unknown person, and he became suspicious. He went after him and finally got a hold of the person, at which point he noticed the spy camera. They both got into a physical fight, but the person hit Yeo Jeong Woo with an object, leaving him bleeding.

Watch Doctor Slump Episode 7 preview

