Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee display their chemistry in the first OST sneak peek by Super Junior’s Kyuhyun

Kyuhyun will release the first OST for 'Soundtrack #1', 'Love is not expressed in words' at 2:30 pm IST on December 30th. The song contains content that anyone who has ever been in love can relate to. It is an emotional ballad with a sweet melody, lyrics and Kyuhyun's sweet voice.

For this song, producer DOKO, who made various hit songs such as Jeon Sang Geun's 'There is no melodic love', Jujak's 'Would you like to walk with me', and Baek Ji Young's 'I want to see you even if I lied', participated and collaborated with Kyuhyun for the first time. With his unique tone and delicate emotional expression, Kyuhyun doubles the unique fluttering atmosphere of the song.

Before the broadcast of 'Soundtrack #1', he gives warm emotions through 'Love is not expressed in words' and increases the immersion in the drama. Kyuhyun, who has excellent singing ability, has been loved by many as a solo singer and Super Junior in various activities. It is expected to draw the attention of global fans with the track while it has also gained great popularity with various OSTs and project soundtracks.

'Soundtrack #1' will be released next year. It's a romantic music drama to get to know you. Director Kim Hee Won, who directed tvN's 'The Crowned Clown' and 'Vincenzo' and Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee appeared to raise expectations. The drama is about Han Sun Woo (Park Hyung Shik), a handsome rookie photographer with a warm personality, while Seo Eun Soo (Han So Hee) is a lively, straightforward, and honest person who openly expresses her feelings. Three years ago, she seized a chance to become a lyricist. Nowadays details of their relatable romance are subtly interwoven into her musical compositions.

ALSO READ: IU releases mesmerising live performance video for pre release ‘Next Stop’

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.