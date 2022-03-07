Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee fall deep into their confusing feelings in ‘Soundtrack #1’ main trailer

Disney+'s original series 'Soundtrack #1', which will be released on the 23rd, is a musical romance in which a man and woman who have been best friends for 20 years stay in the same house for two weeks and get to know each other. The meeting of global hot stars Park Hyung Sik (Han Seon Woo) and Han So Hee (Lee Eun Soo), the romance chemistry between the two is drawing attention.

Among them, the main trailer and main poster of 'Soundtrack #1' was released on March 7th. Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee's dazzling and fluttering glances are packed full of emotions, so one can't take their eyes off of them for a moment. First, the main trailer delicately shows the emotional changes of Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee in the drama. The relationship between the two of them, who have been best friends for 20 years, is natural and comfortable to the point of saying, “Come over to my house and be my assistant” without hesitation.

However, a feeling of 'flutter' slowly begins to bloom between the two. Their gazes chasing after each other, their hearts trembling at the slightest touch, etc. The phrase “Is this friendship or love?” expresses the subtle emotional changes of these two, and makes the hearts of the viewers pound.

Then, the shaky minds and worries of the two best friends standing in 'between love and friendship' are alluded to. Hesitating whether two people will be able to face each other through love rather than friendship. Han So Hee said, "If we want to live like this until we die, we have to be friends for the rest of our lives." I wonder and wonder what kind of choice the two will make between 'between love and friendship'.

The picturesque chemistry between Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee in the main poster is also impressive. Han So Hee, who looks at her falling eyes with clear eyes like her children, and Park Hyung Sik, who looks at Han So Hee with a friendly gaze. Just by sitting side by side, we look forward to the 'between love and friendship' romance that the two pretty and lovely people will show in 'Soundtrack #1' just like a movie.

ALSO READ: Yoon Chan Young, Won Ji An and more transform to troubled teenagers in ‘Juvenile Delinquency’ poster

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments below.