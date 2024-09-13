Park Hyung Sik and Heo Joon Ho confirmed to star in new thriller K-drama Treasure Island

It’s now official! Park Hyung Sik and Heo Joon Ho are set to star in SBS’ new K-drama Treasure Island (working title). Treasure Island, confirmed to air in 2025, follows the story of a man who hacks into a political slush fund worth 2 trillion won (about 1.5 billion USD). The twist? The hacker is killed by someone who doesn’t realize the money has been stolen, resulting in the loss of the entire amount. The drama will be written by Lee Myung Hee, known for Money Flower, and directed by Jin Chang Gyu of Military Prosecutor Doberman.

On September 13, SBS officially announced that Park Hyung Sik and Heo Joon Ho will be starring in the leading roles of their upcoming drama. Park Hyung Sik will take on the role of Seo Dong Joo, the head of the Public Affairs team for Daesan Group. While he seems outwardly devoted to Daesan Group, Seo Dong Joo is secretly ambitious and ready to seize any chance to take over the entire Daesan company.

Heo Joon Ho will portray the influential and wealthy Professor Yum Jang Sun, a former head of the National Intelligence Service (NIS). Yum Jang Sun manipulates key figures from behind the scenes, secretly controlling many aspects of society, and takes pleasure in orchestrating events as if pulling strings. Treasure Island, which has already started filming, is set to premiere in 2025.

Park Hyung Sik is a renowned South Korean actor, who has won audiences over with his performances in various genres, movies, and K-dramas. He began his career as a K-pop idol with the boy group ZE:A in 2010 before transitioning to acting with SBS’ special drama I Remember You.

His breakout role came in 2017 with the romantic comedy Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, where he starred alongside Park Bo Young. Park Hyung Sik is also known for his roles in popular K-dramas such as Doctor Slump, Happiness, High Society, Our Blooming Youth, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Suits, and Soundtrack #1.

Heo Joon Ho, on the other hand, started his career in theater before transitioning to film and television as a character actor. He gained significant recognition with his role in the 2003 box office hit Silmido, earning the Best Supporting Actor award at the Grand Bell Awards. Heo Joon Ho has also taken on the leading role multiple times in the stage musical Gambler.

