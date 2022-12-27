Park Hyung Sik and Jeon So Nee confirmed to lead new historical drama; Premiere date out

A mystery filled romance fantasy K-drama seems to be in the works and we are already looking forward to the chaos and visuals it will bring to our screens. On December 27, the two main characters of the upcoming show were introduced to the world along with the actors who will be portraying them. ‘ Youth Monthly Talk ’ is set to have actor Park Hyung Sik act as the male lead, while actress Jeon So Nee will take on the female lead role.

The upcoming K-drama is of the highly favoured historical genre with palace politics, Kingdom rumours, the hierarchy of the royal family, noblemen and commoners as well as the impeccable visuals of a saeguk returning to the viewers. An immensely adored and tested style, saeguk often teeters between becoming super famous or remaining unknown with a high budget set for the filming sites, costumes and historical connections. The upcoming K-drama’s title has been revealed as ‘Youth Monthly Talk’.

Earlier known as ‘Youth, Climb the Barrier’, ‘Our Blooming Youth’ or ‘The Golden Hairpin’, the drama is now being popularised as ‘Youth Monthly Talk’ which is the literal translation of its Korean name, 청춘월담. It will tell the story of a prince who suffers from a mysterious curse and a genius woman who helps him out of it, while also being chased as a murderer. The two come across each other as saviours and eventually fall in love during the process of the prince being rid of his curse and him acting as a shield towards the false accusations made against her.

Casting for Youth Monthly Talk

Actor Park Hyung Sik, who has been making waves with his fabulous picks ever since his return from the military, will be taking on the role of Crown Prince Lee Hwan. He is often alone and has developed arrogance to keep himself going. While acting strict towards everyone, especially his palace staff, he comes across a woman who will help him. He craves love but hides it under temper tantrums and frequent changes in mood. Meanwhile, actress Jeon So Nee has been cast in the role of Min Jae Yi. She is a clever woman hailing from a well-off family however misfortune strikes as she is falsely accused of murdering her own family members. While seeking the truth behind the situation, she meets the Crown Prince and learns of his secretive curse. As a wanted criminal she runs around and trusts only herself but decides to help the suffering man and receives his help in return.

Youth Monthly Talk release date

It has been confirmed that ‘Youth Monthly Talk’ is well under production, with the official premiere date set for February 6, 2023, at 8:50 pm KST (5:20 pm IST). Just over a month before the release, it seems most of the filming may already be over. The production team is heavily relying on the skills of the cast as well as the new pairing which has brought a lot of interest from fans.

“Park Hyung Sik and Jeon So Nee’s energy and chemistry will make each of their character’s charms shine as well as their relationship. Please show a lot of interest in the story of two youths who try to solve their issues in their own way and do not just accept the fate assigned to them.”

About Park Hyung Sik

The actor first debuted as a member of the K-pop boy group ZE:A and then went on to pursue acting with supporting characters eventually landing his first lead role in JTBC’s ‘Strong Woman Do Bong Soon’. Park Hyung Sik has earlier starred in another saeguk that goes by the name of ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ where he portrayed the character of Kim Ji Dwi, a young King who joins the men of Hwarang in order to save himself from being hunted down. He was joined by actors Park Seo Joon and Go Ara as the show's main characters. Having learned sword skills for ‘Hwarang’, it will definitely work in his favour while filming ‘Youth Monthly Talk’. He has recently impressed the audience with hit shows like ‘Happiness’ where he took on the role of a police officer alongside Han Hyo Joo and ‘Soundtrack #1’ where he was a skilled photographer in love with his longtime childhood friend who is a lyricist, played by Han So Hee.

About Jeon So Nee

A part of the elite Management SOOP roster, Jeon So Nee has taken on a few supporting roles. You may remember her as the one who played Park Bo Gum’s girlfriend, Jo Hye In, in the K-drama ‘Encounter’ which also starred Song Hye Kyo. She also played the younger version of actress Lee Bo Young in the series, ‘When My Love Blooms’ opposite GOT7 member Park Jinyoung who played the younger self of Yoo Ji Tae.

Fans of the two are happy to see a fresh pairing. Stay tuned for the premiere in February 2023!