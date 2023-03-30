Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young finishes filming for special appearance in Strong Woman Do Bong Soon spin-off

Actors Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik, who received a lot of love for their roles in 'Strong Woman Do Bong Soon', will make a special appearance in 'Strong Woman Gangnam Soon' and add strength. On March 30th, JTBC's new drama 'Strong Woman Gangnam Soon' told a South Korean media outlet, "Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik received a special offer and finished filming."

'Strong Woman Gangnam Soon' is a drama depicting a global three generation project in which three generations of mother and daughter, who are naturally gifted with tremendous strength, uncover the reality of new drug crimes taking place around Gangnam. Actors Lee Yu Mi, Kim Jung Eun, Kim Hae Sook, Ong Seong Wu and Byun Woo Seok appear.

In particular, 'Strong Woman Gangnam Soon' is a work that expands the worldview of 'Strong Woman Do Bong Soon', which received attention as the first female heroine in a Korean drama. 'Strong Woman Do Bong Soon' is a drama depicting the romance between three men and women who compete for strength when Do Bong Soon (Park Bo Young), who is naturally gifted with incredible strength, meets Ahn Min Hyeok (Park Hyung Sik), who has never seen anything in the world, and In Guk Doo (Ji Soo), who has a sense of justice, which was broadcast in 2017.

About the drama:

Since Gangnam Soon is Do Bong Soon's 6th cousin, much anticipation was focused on the world view of 'Strong Woman Gangnam Soon' and 'Strong Woman Do Bong Soon', and the world view was completed with Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik's special appearance in 'Strong Woman Do Bong Soon'. It is not known which characters Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik will appear in 'Strong Woman Gangnam Soon'. JTBC's new drama 'Strong Woman Gangnam Soon' aims to air in the first half of this year.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jimin enters Billboard’s Top 10; Joins Jin, Agust D, J-Hope, RM and Nayeon as only Kpop soloists to do so

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

Are you excited to see them on-screen again? Let us know in the comments below.