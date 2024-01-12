Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye open up on reuniting for Doctor Slump; a decade after The Heirs

Doctor Slump, the much-awaited rom-com featuring Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye taking the lead, is slated for a global premiere on January 27. Ahead of the release, the iconic duo last seen together in The Heirs, have opened up on their exciting reunion after a decade.

JTBC's upcoming drama, Doctor Slump, recently offered a glimpse into the evolving dynamics between its leads, portrayed by Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye. The romantic comedy revolves around two former rivals whose unexpected reunion becomes a source of light during challenging times.

Park Hyung Sik takes on the role of Yeo Jung Woo, a renowned plastic surgeon facing a sudden career crisis due to an unusual medical incident. Oppositely, Park Shin Hye embodies Nam Ha Neul, a diligent anesthesiologist grappling with burnout syndrome. Notably, Doctor Slump marks a significant real-life reunion for the two actors, who previously shared the screen in Heirs a decade ago.

Reflecting on their reunion, Park Hyung Sik expressed his surprise at the timeless connection with Park Shin Hye, emphasizing the learning experience and joy of collaborating once again. Park Shin Hye echoed this sentiment, describing the comfort of working together and the enjoyable filming experience. The duo shared a dynamic on set, exchanging ideas to craft an entertaining drama that promises to showcase fresh charms distinct from their characters in Heirs a decade ago. As anticipation builds, viewers can anticipate a delightful on-screen chemistry between Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye in the upcoming romantic comedy.

More details about Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye’s upcoming drama, Doctor Slump

Doctor Slump unfolds as a romantic comedy, weaving the tale of two former adversaries who reconcile, emerging as each other's guiding lights in the midst of personal turmoil. Park Hyung Sik takes on the role of Yeo Jung Woo, a thriving plastic surgeon facing career jeopardy due to an unusual medical incident. Opposite him, Park Shin Hye embodies Nam Ha Neul, an anesthesiologist grappling with burnout syndrome, transitioning from a life consumed by studies to a reflection on her past.

Nam Ha Neul, characterized by Park Shin Hye, is portrayed as a brilliant and determined individual who, after leading what she considers a 'boring' life of relentless study and work, decides to bring positive changes to her existence.

On the other hand, Yeo Jung Woo, played by Park Hyung Sik, experiences an unexpected plunge from a successful academic and professional trajectory to the precipice of a crisis triggered by a peculiar medical mishap.

The drama promises a compelling narrative, exploring the transformative journeys of its characters. Doctor Slump is set for a global premiere on January 27, offering audiences a captivating blend of romance and comedy.

