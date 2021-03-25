Park Hyung Sik to Bae Suzy: 6 KPop idols whose acting skills have made us their fans!

Think idols can only sing? Think again! We've made a list of singers who gave acting a chance and left us stunned!

It's no secret that K-Pop idols are trained in almost all aspects - singing, dancing, acting, sometimes rapping too. Their debut is only possible after years and years of hard work and training. That's why, when most idols foray into acting, it's not much of a surprise.

What's a bit different though nowadays, is the fact that K-Pop idols are now given a preference over rookie actors. Why? Because they bring with them a whole array of fans and attention. In addition, because of how hard and extreme their training is, they mostly do turn out to be good actors. And it's better for fans too as they get to see a whole different side of their favourite idol. So it's mostly like a win-win-win situation for the production house, the actor and the fans! However, keeping these things aside, let's now move onto the famous KPop idols who have turned into celebrities and have taken over our screens!

IU

Nation's golden voiced singer doesn't just act perfectly in her music videos, but on screens too! From playing the indigent, naive girl in the classic sageuk drama, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo to the haunting beautiful forever gorgeous character in Hotel Del Luna - whichever role she does, she ends up shining like a diamond in them!

Cha Eun Woo

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo is not only an idol but also one of the most beloved actors as well. With his bambi looking eyes, height and innocent face, it's difficult to not fall in love with him. He is majorly known for his charming roles in My ID is Gangnam Beauty and True Beauty and Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung. However, did you know that he first debuted as an actor in 2015 and then became a part of ASTRO in 2016? Well, now you do!

Park Hyung Sik

He's the vocalist and visual of the nine-member boy group ZE:A and its sub unit ZE:A Five. He's known for his witty charms and gorgeous looks, which has fans swooning over him in every drama. His notable works include The Heirs, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Strong Girl Bong Soon and Suits.

Bae Suzy

The While You Were Sleeping lead actress, Bae Suzy, is another K-pop idol which we're sure not many knew about! Labelled 'Nation's First Love' she knows how to make each character her own and gives flawless performance each time. She's especially popular on tiktok/reels as Seo Dal Mi from Start Up where people copy her style of tying a high ponytail whenever she gets ideas!

BLACKPINK Jisoo

Surprised to see Jisoo's name here? Yes! Besides cameo roles in dramas like Arthdal Chronicles, she has now been confirmed as a lead actress to star in Snowdrop, a drama series made by the brilliant writers and directors behind the super hit thrilling show, Sky Castle! Who's ready to see Jisoo showcasing her skills? We definitely are!

Sandara park

After tasting success in winning the show and audience's hearts on a talent show called Star Circle in 2004, she became a member of the popular girl group 2NE1 in 2009 till their disbandment in 2016. She has always been a singer, actor and a television host. She has acted in her fair share of dramas and movies, the most notable one including Cheese In The Trap, where she played the best friend of the lead actress, Jang Bo Ra.

Kwon Nara

Long before she became Itaewon Class' Soo Ah, she was a member of the girl group Hello Venus. She's known as one of the original Hello Venus members. Not only singing, the 30-year-old actress is also great at acting and it has been proven from her previous acting projects such as Suspicious Partner, Dr. Prisoner and Royal Secret Agent.

We've all heard how tough being an idol is. But to be an idol AND an actor, now that takes serious courage! Did we miss out on any of your favourite idol-turned-actor or idol-and-actor celebrities? Let us know in the comments below!

