Park Hyung Sik cast as evil force while Ma Dong Seok plays head of Gods in superhero drama Twelve

Park Hyung Sik and Ma Dong Seok have been confirmed to lead the upcoming superhero drama Twelve, which is expected to release in 2025. Previously, it was also reported that popular stars Ji Chang Wook, Seo In Guk and Kang Mi Na are also considering their roles in Twelve. If the actors do decide to work on this project, it would be one of the biggest multistarrer K-dramas in history.

On October 22, it was confirmed that Park Hyung Sik and Ma Dong Seok will be leading the new action fantasy drama Twelve. Ma Dong Seok will appear as Tae San, who is the head of the 12 gods and symbolizes the tiger. Park Hyung Sik will be playing the evil force Oh Gwi, who wakes up from the seal and symbolizes the crow.

Twelve is expected to release in 2025 and the production is also looking for a network to broadcast. The fantasy action series is being directed by Kang Dae Gyu, who is also known for Pawn and Harmony.

Twelve tells the story of 12 animals who come to earth as angels in order to protect it. They each have their own powers to save humankind. The angels engage in a battle with Asura, who is the King of Demons and was banished by the gods.

Park Hyung Sik is a member of the K-pop group ZE:A. As an actor, he has appeared in dramas like The Heir and Foolish Mon before finally getting his big break with High Society in 2015. The actor shot to global fame with big projects like Hwarang, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, and Happiness.

Ma Dong Seok is a popular actor who is most well known for playing Gilgamesh in the Marvel film Eternals. The actor has worked in famous films like Train to Busan, The Bros., and more. He has worked in multiple action films, like The Roundup franchise.

