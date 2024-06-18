Park Hyung Sik covers BTS’ V’s song Christmas Tree from Choi Woo Shik’s My Beloved Summer; fans gush at Wooga Squad's friendship

On June 17th, ZE:A's Park Hyung Sik and Kim Dongjun collaborated on a special stage for KOCCA Music Studio's ON THE K : A event. They delighted their fans with a diverse selection of songs, including Park Hyung Sik's rendition of Christmas Tree, originally performed by BTS' V and featured as an OST for Choi Woo Shik's drama Our Beloved Summer.

Park Hyung Sik sings BTS’ V’s Christmas Tree

On June 17th, ZE:A's Park Hyung Sik and Kim Dongjun took the stage together at KOCCA Music Studio’s special performance, ON THE K : A. They delighted fans with a medley of ZE:A songs, showcasing their musical talents. Additionally, Park Hyung Sik performed tracks from his K-drama Doctor Slump OST, including Lean On Me.

On another note, Park Hyung Sik also performed BTS' V's Christmas Tree, an OST for Choi Woo Shik's K-drama Our Beloved Summer, during the event. This surprise cover delighted fans, showcasing his admiration for his Wooga Squad friend's music. Interestingly, during his fan meeting in Manila, Hyung Sik mentioned that he hadn't been listening to much music lately but made an exception for V's music, jokingly noting that the BTS member "forces" him to listen.

Last year, V sent a video message to Hyung Sik for his Hong Kong fan meeting, highlighting their supportive friendship. The Wooga Squad, which comprises BTS' V, Park Hyung Sik, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and Peakboy, is truly an iconic group known for their strong bond and mutual support.

Advertisement

More about BTS’ V

Kim Tae Hyung, widely known by his stage name V, is a beloved South Korean singer and songwriter, famous for being a member of the popular boy band BTS. Apart from his work with BTS, V gained recognition for his role in the 2016 television series Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth and his contribution to its soundtrack with the single It's Definitely You.

In 2019, he ventured into independent music with his self-composed song "Scenery". His solo career took off in 2023 with the release of singles Love Me Again and Rainy Days, marking his official debut as a solo artist. V's first solo album, Layover, was released on September 8, featuring the heartfelt track Slow Dancing.

ALSO READ: 'Love remains unchanged': BTS' RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook reveal handwritten letters for 11th debut anniversary