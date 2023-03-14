Park Hyung Sik excited about reunion with Park Shin Hye in Doctor Slump 10 years after The Heirs first aired

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye have been confirmed as the leads for the upcoming medical rom-com K-drama that aims for a broadcast on JTBC. Called ‘Doctor Slump’ as per its literal translation, the story seems to be following the classic ‘haters to lovers’ storyline. It was also confirmed that actors Yoon Bak and Gong Sung Ha will be joining the cast lineup.

Doctor Slump storyline

The story aims to follow two successful doctors who are going through a period of a slump after having been on an unstoppable journey. They start off as people who hate each other’s guts but slowly find comfort in the relatable and similar life experiences they have had up until that point. On their path to happiness, they will surprisingly share high as well as low moments as neighbours and friends, turning into more soon after.

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye’s roles in Doctor Slump

Park Hyung Sik is set to play Yeo Jung Woo who used to be a star plastic surgeon but ends up in a slump after working hard all his life. He used to be the top student in his medical school and exercised his skills with great reform for his character, becoming everyone’s beloved. A mysterious accident puts brakes on his success story and he falls into a slump. Park Shin Hye will be embodying an anesthesiologist named Nam Ha Neul who is going through her own burnout after being nicknamed a genius all her life. Work-life balance up in the air, she was used to only working and studying which she decides to change one day after taking a long look at her experiences so far.

Park Hyung Sik about his role

Glad to have met Park Shin Hye once again on a new project, Park Hyung Sik expressed his excitement about the two getting to work together. Feeling nervous about his first rom-com in a few years, he wishes to bring smiles and touching emotions to the viewers.

Park Shin Hye about her role

Relating to the story of her character more than anyone else, Park Shin Hye has expressed her plan to work hard to deliver a performance that will bring comfort to others who face a slump in their lives.

