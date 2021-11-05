Park Hyung Sik & Han Hyo Joo reveal what attracted them to 'Happiness' & what viewers can expect

It is 'Happiness' premiere day today! The Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo starrer is an apocalyptic urban thriller drama that is set in the near future and takes place in an apartment building stratified by social standing. The high-rise apartment building is sealed off when a new infectious disease emerges, and the drama depicts the fear, psychological battles, and desperate struggles for survival that ensue amongst the residents of the building.

It is Park Hyung Sik's first drama since his return from the military and fans are excited to watch him in his new avatar. Park Hyung Sik plays Jung Yi Hyun, a detective in the violent crimes division. He revealed that when he read the script he thought it was interesting and refreshingly different. He chose the keyword 'Love of Humanity' as the main theme for the drama, which means that if in a dire situation, you can think of everyone else and not just your individual needs, one can overcome the situation they are currently enduring.

Han Hyo Joo plays Yoon Sae Bom, a tactical agent in the Seoul Police Special Operations Unit. The talented actress chose 'People' as her main keyword, which means that every individual deal with situations differently. Han Hyo Joo feels the drama realistically captures human psychology without making it preachy for audiences. The actress also lauded the makers and the team for capturing the essence of the drama, the setting and the atmosphere wonderfully and hopes that audiences enjoy watching the drama as well.

tvN’s new drama 'Happiness' premieres tonight at 10.40 pm KST (7.10 pm IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Happiness Teaser OUT: Park Hyung Sik, Han Hyo Joo & Jo Woo Jin don’t know what to make of a new deadly disease

Will you watch the drama? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.