Park Hyung Sik & Han Hyo Joo’s ‘Happiness’ debuts steady, ‘One The Woman’ ends on a record high rating

Every week we see a rise and fall in the drama ratings that succeed or fail to grab the attention of the public. This also takes you to understand the hot trends in the K-dramaland that has a roster of content to offer.

This week, tvN and TVING’s apocalyptic drama ‘Happiness’ starring Park Hyun Sik, Han Hyo Joo and Jo Woo Jin in main roles. The drama itself unfolds the story a few years in the future when the living of the world has changed. Diseases have taken over and have become the norm for people struggling to survive. With the detection of a new disease, the team gets the ball rolling to reach its core.

'Happiness' has reported a rating of 3.3 percent average in the nation for its first episode where it stood at the peak of 4.7 percent while the Seoul city numbers look like 4.1 percent average and 5.7 percent peak. Nielsen Korea has also noted that the demographic of 20 to 49 year olds tuned in to ‘Happiness’ and liked it the best giving rise to a 1.6 percent average with a 2.2 percent peak rating.

On the other hand, ‘One The Woman’ concluded on an all-time high with the final episode raking in an average nationwide rating of 17.8 percent alongside a peak of 22.7 percent making for a personal best.

‘Inspector Koo’ dropped slightly making for a 2 percent rating nationwide while ‘Chimera’ followed suit with its own 0.9 percent.

