Park Hyung Sik & Han So Hee are comfort in human form in a new poster for ‘Soundtrack #1’

On February 16, Disney+ shared the latest poster for its upcoming short-form drama ‘Soundtrack #1’. Starring Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee as the leads, the drama takes on a swift turn to the usual format. Releasing over four episodes, it details the story of Han Sun Woo (Park Hyung Sik) and Lee Eun So (Han So Hee)- the two long-time friends who suddenly develop feelings for each other.

The story has unfolded over the multiple soundtracks released over the past months as we peeked into their lives through the first teaser and poster released recently. A fortunate incident lands Han Sun Woo in the house of Lee Eun So where he must now stay for 2 weeks. Brushing moments and stolen glances become the norm forming a brewing romance.

The new poster shows the two in the comfort of Lee Eun So’s house as can be seen in the animated background. Lyricist Lee Eun So is penning down her thoughts at the window sill. A cozy atmosphere surrounds them. Han Sun Woo is perched on the floor listening to music and jotting down some of his own. The elephant in the room is the question sprawled at the side- Are we, lovers or friends?

Check out the poster below:

Unsure of their feelings and hesitant to break the line of comfort that friendship brings, how will the two tackle their relationship? Watch as ‘Soundtrack #1’ premieres this March.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Park Hyung Sik & Han So Hee are on the horns of a dilemma in first trailer for ‘Soundtrack #1’