Park Hyung Sik & Han So Hee CONFIRMED to star in romance drama by ‘Vincenzo’ director

pairing like no other. Making the dreams of K-drama fanatics come true, a birdie has revealed that Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee have been confirmed as leads for the upcoming romance drama called ‘Soundtrack #1’. Slated to air in the next year, all eyes are on the drama that is being helmed by director Kim Hee Won of ‘Vincenzo’ fame.

‘Soundtrack #1’ opens up the intriguing story of 2 best friends who have known each other for 20 years. Now, with such a long relationship in place, they end up living together for 2 weeks. This time together allows their longtime friendship to take turns as the two realise their feelings for each other.

Park Hyung Sik will take on the role of a charming and young rookie photographer, Han Sun Woo. His character is not much of a talker but is warm and caring. Han So Hee will take on Lee Eun So who works as a lyricist. She is honest, straightforward and fun to be around. Previously, it was revealed that Lee Eun Seo made an unexpected debut through a surprising opportunity that arrived at her disposal.

The original name of ‘Soundtrack #1’ literally translates to ‘Why did you come to my house?’ and is expected to have four episodes, written by Chae Yoon who participated in the JTBC drama ‘She Would Never Know’. Further details on the series are awaited.

