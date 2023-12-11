Park Hyung Sik in Happiness to Kang Tae Oh in Extraordinary Attorney Woo: Pick best green flags in K-drama

The impact of K-dramas on shaping the standards of an ideal boyfriend is undeniable. These dramas often portray male characters who exhibit genuine care and affection for their partners, setting a high bar for what a romantic relationship should be like. The "green flag" male characters in K-dramas not only stand out for their killer looks but also for their inner qualities, making the overall package even more appealing.

A green flag is the opposite of a red flag. While a red flag warns of potential danger and signals a need to stay away, a green flag indicates that a person is ideal for a relationship. In the context of K-dramas, characters often exhibit behaviors and qualities that serve as green flags, signifying positive and desirable traits in a partner. While finding a partner with these green flags may not be straightforward in real life, K-dramas portray these characteristics a lot, showcasing behaviors that support and uplift their partners in various aspects of life.

From the kind and caring Park Hyung Sik in Happiness to the playful, flirty but sweet Nam Joo Hyuk in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo; these K-drama green flags certainly have our hearts. From Kang Tae Oh in Extraordinary Attorney Woo to Lee Jun Ho in King The Land, pick your favorite male green flag in K-dramas from the poll below.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo’s passionate kiss with Park Gyu Young in A Good Day to Be a Dog stirs fan frenzy