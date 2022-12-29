Park Hyung Sik is the cursed prince in the first teaser poster for upcoming drama Our Blooming Youth

tvN's new Monday-Tuesday drama Our Blooming Youth depicts the story of Crown Prince Lee Hwan ( Park Hyung Sik ), who is under a mysterious curse, and Min Jae Yi (Jeon So Nee), a genius girl who was singled out as the culprit of a family murder overnight. The teaser poster released along with this shows Lee Hwan shining even in a dark library.S tanding alone in the library, Lee Hwan is currently suffering from an unknown curse. The reason why he was cursed and the culprit are unknown, so it is difficult to trust anyone.

In particular, in the phrase 'Who to trust and who to suspect', the loneliness of the crown prince, who cannot tell anyone his secret, is felt. Along with this, the bookshelf in front of him is wide open like a door, arousing curiosity.The dimly visible light is meaningful as if it is trying to guide Lee Hwan to the truth. They also revealed the scene of the script reading with the main cast of the drama.

Park Hyung Sik plays the role of Crown Prince Lee Hwan, who was cursed. He expressed Lee Hwan's tough personality with his cold tone and eyes. Despite suffering from curses, he maintained a dignified attitude and showed his dignity. He even hinted at the crown prince's lonely heart. Jeon So Nee plays the role of the genius girl Min Jae Yi. She is a person who suddenly gets falsely accused of being a murderer in a prestigious family, Gyu Su, who was praised.

The main cast of the drama:

The character's bold charm was revealed with his unique energy. In particular, the warm chemistry between Park Hyung Sik and Jeon So Nee comes from the idea of saving each other against the given fate which is the point. Pyo Ye Jin plays the role of Garam, the maid, Yoon Jong Seok played the role of Han Seong On, who lost his love, and Lee Tae Sun played the role of geeky nobleman Kim Myung Jin.

First episode of Our Blooming Youth will be out on:

The first broadcast will be on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 8:50 PM KST (5:20 PM IST).