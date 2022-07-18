Park Hyung Sik, Kim Young Dae, Hyeri, Roh Jeong Eui & more to present at the 1st Blue Dragon Series Awards

Top stars such as Kim Young Dae, Roh Jeong Eui, Moon So Ri, Park Hyung Sik, Seolhyun, Lee Se Young, SHINee’s Key, Hwang Minhyun, and Hyeri will be presenters at the 1st Blue Dragon Series Awards.

Kim Young Dae, who recently led the successful first lead role with 'Shooting Star', and Roh Jeong Eui, the representative icon of Gen-Z, stood on stage as presenters, while actress Moon So Ri and Lee Se Young, who emerged as a popular actor, will appear as presenters for the Male and Female Leading Actors Award in the drama category, demonstrating the power of women.

Park Hyung Sik, who has been active in films, dramas, and musicals since his discharge from military service, and Seolhyun, who is about to advance into the streaming series with confirmed appearances in 'Summer Strike', will also find the Blue Dragon Series Awards as presenters and shine.

In addition, SHINee's Key and Hyeri, who showed their brother- sister chemistry in an entertainment program, will be presenting male and female entertainers on the stage together, and Hwang Minhyun, who is playing an active role as a key man in the popular drama ‘Alchemy of Souls', will also be present as a presenter.

Jaejae will host the red carpet for the 1st Blue Dragon Series Awards. Jaejae, who was nominated for the Blue Dragon Series Awards 'Female Artist Award for her extraordinary sense of entertainment shown in Teabing's first original entertainment show 'Girls High School Mystery Class'.

