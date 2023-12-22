Park Hyung Sik, Park Shin Hye are academic rivals who meet years later in new teaser for Doctor Slump; Watch

Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik have given fans a glimpse of their upcoming drama through a new teaser. JTBC’s Doctor Slump is a romantic comedy that revolves around Yeo Jung Woo (Park Hyung Sik) and Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye). The storyline follows their efforts to revive their lives after facing setbacks despite initially pursuing successful paths. Despite being rivals with a mutual dislike for each other, the characters reunite during a challenging period, becoming each other’s support and bringing smiles, excitement, and heartwarming comfort along the way.

New teaser for Doctor Slump

The recently unveiled first-ever teaser for Doctor Slump commences with Yeo Jung Woo (Park Hyung Sik) reflecting, "The girl I liked at that time," accompanied by scenes of him extending a helping hand to Na Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye) and assisting her. However, a humorous twist unfolds as Ha Neul jumps over him to run faster, prompting Jung Woo to say, "The girl I hated at that time." The teaser showcases their spirited rivalry, with Ha Neul strategically using Jung Woo's help to outpace him.

The poster features the text, "Spring 2009, I met my worst rival," while Ha Neul narrates, "The boy I wanted to shake by the collar—I ran into him again when I was facing the greatest slump of my life." The duo is depicted as classmates fiercely competing for the top spot in their class. The teaser concludes with a present day encounter between Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jung Woo, leaving them stunned and pointing fingers at each other in disbelief. The unexpected reunion prompts both characters to scream in horror as they recognize each other.

Watch the teaser below-

More about Doctor Slump

Doctor Slump also signifies the long-awaited reunion between Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye in a drama, marking their first collaboration in 10 years since the success of The Heirs. The drama will be directed by Oh Hyun Jong, known for Find Me in Your Memory and Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, and written by scriptwriter Baek Sun Woo, renowned for What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim indicating an amazing rom-com is on our way.

The production team has already piqued viewers' interest by emphasizing the intertwined past narrative of Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jung Woo, characterized by a relationship of mutual dislike since their initial encounter during their most dazzling moments. They anticipate that the highlight of the drama will be the reunion of Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye, promising laughter and heart-fluttering excitement through their refreshing on-screen chemistry.

Doctor Slump is set to premiere on January 27 at 10:30 PM KST, 7:00 PM IST.

