Park Hyung Sik, Park Shin Hye are academic rivals who meet years later in new teaser for Doctor Slump; Watch

Doctor Slump, Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye’s upcoming drama has released its first teaser. Watch the debut teaser below!

By Pratyusha Dash
Published on Dec 22, 2023   |  11:19 AM IST  |  9.3K
Doctor Slump (Image Credits- JTBC)
Doctor Slump (Image Credits- JTBC)
Key Highlight
  • Doctor Slump shared a new teaser with Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye
  • The series is set to premiere on January 27 at 7:00 PM IST

Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik have given fans a glimpse of their upcoming drama through a new teaser. JTBC’s Doctor Slump is a romantic comedy that revolves around Yeo Jung Woo (Park Hyung Sik) and Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye). The storyline follows their efforts to revive their lives after facing setbacks despite initially pursuing successful paths. Despite being rivals with a mutual dislike for each other, the characters reunite during a challenging period, becoming each other’s support and bringing smiles, excitement, and heartwarming comfort along the way.

Related Story

korean

Watch: Park Seo Joon surprises Park Hyung Sik at SIKcret Time; fans say ‘Beloved parents of Wooga family’

New teaser for Doctor Slump

The recently unveiled first-ever teaser for Doctor Slump commences with Yeo Jung Woo (Park Hyung Sik) reflecting, "The girl I liked at that time," accompanied by scenes of him extending a helping hand to Na Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye) and assisting her. However, a humorous twist unfolds as Ha Neul jumps over him to run faster, prompting Jung Woo to say, "The girl I hated at that time." The teaser showcases their spirited rivalry, with Ha Neul strategically using Jung Woo's help to outpace him.

The poster features the text, "Spring 2009, I met my worst rival," while Ha Neul narrates, "The boy I wanted to shake by the collar—I ran into him again when I was facing the greatest slump of my life." The duo is depicted as classmates fiercely competing for the top spot in their class. The teaser concludes with a present day encounter between Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jung Woo, leaving them stunned and pointing fingers at each other in disbelief. The unexpected reunion prompts both characters to scream in horror as they recognize each other.

Advertisement

Watch the teaser below-

More about Doctor Slump

Doctor Slump also signifies the long-awaited reunion between Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye in a drama, marking their first collaboration in 10 years since the success of The Heirs. The drama will be directed by Oh Hyun Jong, known for Find Me in Your Memory and Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, and written by scriptwriter Baek Sun Woo, renowned for What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim indicating an amazing rom-com is on our way.

The production team has already piqued viewers' interest by emphasizing the intertwined past narrative of Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jung Woo, characterized by a relationship of mutual dislike since their initial encounter during their most dazzling moments. They anticipate that the highlight of the drama will be the reunion of Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye, promising laughter and heart-fluttering excitement through their refreshing on-screen chemistry.

Doctor Slump is set to premiere on January 27 at 10:30 PM KST, 7:00 PM IST.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Park Hyung Sik, Park Shin Hye are enemies bound to fall in love in teaser poster for rom-com Doctor Slump

Advertisement
About The Author
Pratyusha Dash

Pratyusha Dash is an English Literature Graduate from Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies with a deep passion for Korean

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Salman Khan

Salman Khan
Born: 27 Dec 1965 (age 57 years), Indore, india
Zodiac Sign: Capricornus
Latest Movies: Tiger 3
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)

Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more

Latest Articles