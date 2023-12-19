Park Hyung Sik, Park Shin Hye are enemies bound to fall in love in teaser poster for rom-com Doctor Slump
Upcoming romantic comedy Doctor Slump has released a new teaser poster. Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik are the lead characters of the series.
-
Doctor Slump released a teaser poster starring Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye
-
Doctor Slump reunites both actors who were previously seen together in The Heirs
Doctor Slump, JTBC's upcoming drama, has released a teaser poster showcasing Nam Ha Neul (portrayed by Park Shin Hye) and Yeo Jung Woo (portrayed by Park Hyungsik), hinting at an interesting rivalry between two characters of similar ages. The show guarantees an enchanting and humorous exploration of their brightest moments.
New teaser poster for Doctor Slump
The teaser poster beautifully captures the magnetic connection between Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik, marking their on-screen reunion after a decade. The poster is reminiscent of the past, when Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jung Woo first crossed paths at Youngwon High School. The image serves as a poignant throwback to their initial meeting, with both actors adorned in school uniforms that evoke memories of a graduation album.
Immersed in their respective books, both characters exude intensity, maintaining an unspoken but tangible relationship with each other. Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye), portrayed as a diligent model student, engages in fierce competition with Yeo Jung Woo (Park Hyung Sik) within the challenging academic environment.
The poster's composition, with the duo locked in a gaze, hints at an impending rivalry and the classic enemies-to-lovers trope. The format, resembling their graduation album, suggests a deep connection between them over the years. The phrase "There are no two suns under the sky, and there are no two first-place students in the entire school!" alludes to the dynamic nature of their relationship and their deep competition with each other.
More about Doctor Slump
Doctor Slump unfolds as a romantic comedy, narrating the journey of Yeo Jung Woo (Park Hyung Sik) and Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye) as they navigate a challenging period in their lives, having veered off successful paths. In the midst of a slump, the two rivals, harboring mutual dislike, find themselves reuniting during the darkest phase of their respective journeys. Surprisingly, this reunion becomes a beacon of light for each other, ushering in smiles, excitement, and heartwarming comfort.
The drama also signifies the reunion of Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye in a television series, marking their first collaboration in a decade since the success of The Heirs. The series is helmed by director Oh Hyun Jong, known for works such as Find Me in Your Memory and Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, and penned by scriptwriter Baek Sun Woo, the mind behind "What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?
The production team encourages viewers to look forward to the complex past narrative of Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jung Woo, whose relationship unfolds with rivalry towards each other from their initial encounter during their brightest moments. A noteworthy aspect to watch for is the reunion of Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye, expected to bring laughter and heart-fluttering excitement through their refreshing chemistry. Doctor Slump is scheduled to premiere on January 27.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik's Doctor Slump wraps up filming: All about plot, cast, and more
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more