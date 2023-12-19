Park Hyung Sik, Park Shin Hye are enemies bound to fall in love in teaser poster for rom-com Doctor Slump

Doctor Slump, JTBC's upcoming drama, has released a teaser poster showcasing Nam Ha Neul (portrayed by Park Shin Hye) and Yeo Jung Woo (portrayed by Park Hyungsik), hinting at an interesting rivalry between two characters of similar ages. The show guarantees an enchanting and humorous exploration of their brightest moments.

New teaser poster for Doctor Slump

The teaser poster beautifully captures the magnetic connection between Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik, marking their on-screen reunion after a decade. The poster is reminiscent of the past, when Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jung Woo first crossed paths at Youngwon High School. The image serves as a poignant throwback to their initial meeting, with both actors adorned in school uniforms that evoke memories of a graduation album.

Immersed in their respective books, both characters exude intensity, maintaining an unspoken but tangible relationship with each other. Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye), portrayed as a diligent model student, engages in fierce competition with Yeo Jung Woo (Park Hyung Sik) within the challenging academic environment.

The poster's composition, with the duo locked in a gaze, hints at an impending rivalry and the classic enemies-to-lovers trope. The format, resembling their graduation album, suggests a deep connection between them over the years. The phrase "There are no two suns under the sky, and there are no two first-place students in the entire school!" alludes to the dynamic nature of their relationship and their deep competition with each other.

Advertisement

More about Doctor Slump

Doctor Slump unfolds as a romantic comedy, narrating the journey of Yeo Jung Woo (Park Hyung Sik) and Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye) as they navigate a challenging period in their lives, having veered off successful paths. In the midst of a slump, the two rivals, harboring mutual dislike, find themselves reuniting during the darkest phase of their respective journeys. Surprisingly, this reunion becomes a beacon of light for each other, ushering in smiles, excitement, and heartwarming comfort.

The drama also signifies the reunion of Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye in a television series, marking their first collaboration in a decade since the success of The Heirs. The series is helmed by director Oh Hyun Jong, known for works such as Find Me in Your Memory and Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, and penned by scriptwriter Baek Sun Woo, the mind behind "What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?

The production team encourages viewers to look forward to the complex past narrative of Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jung Woo, whose relationship unfolds with rivalry towards each other from their initial encounter during their brightest moments. A noteworthy aspect to watch for is the reunion of Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye, expected to bring laughter and heart-fluttering excitement through their refreshing chemistry. Doctor Slump is scheduled to premiere on January 27.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik's Doctor Slump wraps up filming: All about plot, cast, and more