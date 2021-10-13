Park Hyung Sik parts ways with UAA; Signs with longtime managers' new agency P&Studio

On October 12, industry representatives reported that Park Hyung Sik left UAA (United Artist Agency) last month and moved to the new agency P&Studio, which was established together with his managers who he has been with since ZE: A activities. It was additionally reported that Sung Yoo Bin also transferred from UAA to P&Studio.

In response to the reports, UAA confirmed that Park Hyung Sik and Sung Yoo Bin will begin activities at P&Studio, which was established by UAA management. The management further explained that UAA invested in the establishment of P&Studio for the actors to carry out more diverse activities, and they will continue their strategic partnership by aiding their artists' talent and endeavours.

After debuting as a member of ZE: A in 2010, Park Hyung Sik also built up a successful acting career with roles in projects including ' The Heirs,' 'What Happens to My Family?,' 'High Society,' 'Hwarang: Poet Warrior Youth' and 'Strong Woman Do Bong Soon'. He is all set to star in tvN's upcoming drama 'Happiness' opposite Han Hyo Joo. 'Happiness' is said to be an apocalyptic thriller that takes place in a time when infectious diseases have become the new normal. The drama stars Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo in lead roles and also, the drama marks Park Hyung Sik's return to K-dramas post-military service. 'Happiness' is set to premiere on November 5 at 10.40 pm KST (7.10 pm IST).

