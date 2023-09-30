Park Hyung Sik reveals being hooked to BTS’ V's Rainy Days

BTS’ V has been climbing the ladder of success in his solo career with the release of his full fledged album Layover. The album delivers a perfect blend of pop, R&B, and jazz with a focus on Taehyung’s deep vocals. Meanwhile, it's always a delight to watch the Wooga Squad members hype each other whenever they get a chance. Recently, Park Hyung Sik was spotted mentioning BTS’ V and his song Rainy Days in an interview. Here is what he shared.

Park Hyung Sik talks about BTS’ V's Rainy Days

The debut solo album of BTS’ second youngest member includes a tracklist of songs such as Rainy Days, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and Slow Dancing (Piano Ver.). Recently, the Happiness actor visited Hong Kong to interact with his fans as a part of his Asian tour fan meeting titled SIKcret Time. During the interview, he was asked about his favorite song, and in reply, he couldn’t stop himself from mentioning his best friend’s song Rainy Days. He said “My friend (V) recently released a new song, Rainy Days, which I frequently listen to. I've been listening to it a lot lately and am frequently asked to promote it.”

BTS’ V's Layover becomes the second top-selling album of the week

Billboard unveiled its weekly ranking of the best-selling albums on September 27. Smashing the chart is Olivia Rodrigo's Guts, followed by BTS’ V’sLayover securing the second spot. Mitski's The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We and Demi Lovato's Revamped managed to bag the third and fourth positions, respectively. Dan and Shay's Bigger Houses concludes the list of top 5.

Layover breaks several records

The first week of Layover's release on the Hanteo Chart saw a record-breaking sale, becoming the first album in 23 years to sell over 2 million copies. Prior to this, Jo Sung Mo's Let Me Love rolled out in the year 2000 achieved this feat. As per Korean Sales, in its first two weeks, Layover sold around 2,010,678 copies on the Circle Chart, making it the first solo artist album to do so in the chart's history. On September 27, the Christmas Tree star also became the first Korean soloist to have all the tracks from the single album charting on Billboard's Global Excl. US chart for 2 consecutive weeks.

