Park Hyung Sik’s roles in The Heirs, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, Soundtrack #1 & more: Which is your favourite?

by Akanksha Kacker   |  Published on Jun 28, 2022 08:22 PM IST  |  3.4K
Park Hyung Sik
Park Hyung Sik : courtesy of News1
Park Hyung Sik first made his debut in 2010, as a member of the boy band ZE:A. The following year, he stepped into the world of musical theatre, with the project ‘Temptation of Wolves’. In 2012, came the actor, singer, and dancer’s official beginning in the world K-Dramas, through a role in SBS’ ‘I Remember You’. The next year, Park Hyung Sik played an impactful role in the hit teen series ‘The Heirs’.

Since then, he has had a slew of roles which steadily boosted his popularity, like 2015’s ‘High Society’, 2016’s ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’, and more. Park Hyung Sik’s first leading role came about through the 2017 drama ‘Strong Woman Do Bong Soon’, which was a critical and commercial success. 

Most recently, Park Hyung Sik starred alongside Han So Hee in the mini series ‘Soundtrack #1’. While we await the talented star’s next project, we’ve put together a fun way for you to revisit some of his memorable roles. Which of Park Hyung Sik’s roles holds a special place in your heart? 

Take the poll, below:

