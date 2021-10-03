Park Hyung Sik sends THIS to support Choi Woo Shik on the sets of his upcoming drama

On October 2, Choi Woo Shik took to his Instagram to show off the strong friendship he shares with Park Hyung Sik and we are here for it! Park Hyung Sik sent a coffee truck to the sets of Choi Woo Shik’s new drama ‘Us That Year’. Posting two photos of the truck, Choi Woo Shik tagged Park Hyung Sik and wrote in an affectionate tone, “Thank you so much, Hyung Sik. Thanks to you, I was able to cool off in the hot summer with a cold iced Americano. Thanks~"

Choi Woo Shik’s co-star Kim Sung Cheol also commented on the post, “I enjoyed the coffee, thank you.” ‘Us That Year’ is a romantic comedy about a former couple that is unexpectedly brought back together after a bad breakup when a documentary they filmed in high school 10 years ago suddenly gains popularity. Notably, the drama will mark the reunion of “The Witch” co-stars Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi.

Park Hyung Sik was also seen meeting up with another WOOGA squad member, BTS’ V while presenting the award to V’s group on ‘The Fact Music Awards’. The small but precious interaction got the fans melting. Park Hyung Shik’s awaited drama ‘Happiness’ was also talked about after they released an eerie and cryptic poster. 'Happiness' is a new normal city thriller that depicts the lives of those isolated in an apartment, a miniature version of a hierarchical society, set in a dystopian world. The cracks and fears that develop as a large city apartment where various groups of people live are sealed off with a new infectious disease, and the struggle for survival and psychological warfare becomes a reality.

The main characters, Yoon Sae Bom and Jung Yi Hyun, played by Han Hyo Joo and Park Hyung Sik, become involved in more ways than expected. Yoon Sae Bom grew up in an unhappy household. She is decisive and has fast judgement, and she’s the type to put things into action as soon as she puts her mind to it. Her motto is to live comfortably in the complicated world, but she’s actually a character who can hold a grudge. Jung Yi Hyun is a violent crimes detective and the female lead Yoon Sae Bom’s former high school classmate, friend, and fake husband. In high school, he drove his baseball team to victory at the high school baseball league and was selected in the second round of the major league baseball draft. However, he had to quit baseball due to a knee injury, and it was Yoon Sae Bom’s sympathy and bravery that helped him get back on his feet.

