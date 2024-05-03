Park Hyung Sik to Kim Seon Ho: 5 actors who went from supporting roles to acing as leadspark hyung sik

Park Hyung Sik, Kim Seon Ho, Jung Hae In and more are talented actors who have proved their star value with their work in K-dramas and films. These actors have taken on the supporting roles in various dramas and are now playing the main characters in various hit series. Here is a look at 5 actors who have played the supporting roles and are now popular K-drama stars.

Park Hyung Sik

The former idol, Park Hyung Sik had acted in various hit dramas as a supporting actor including The Heir and Foolish Mon before finally getting his big break with High Society in 2015. The actor shot to global fame with big projects like Hwarang, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, and Happiness. He has become a well-known name in the K-drama industry and has established himself as a successful actor. He last appeared in the 2024 hit drama Doctor Slump along with Park Shin Hye.

Kim Seon Ho

Kim Seon Ho started out as a theatre actor back in 2009 and made his television debut in 2017 with the KBS dramas Strongest Deliveryman and Good Manager. He impressed the audience with his hit roles in 100 Days My Prince, Welcome to Waikiki 2, and the reality show 2 Days and 1 Night. Start-Up put him on the global front. He shot to fame because of his role in Hometown Cha Cha Cha, as the audience adored his character and his chemistry with Shin Min A. The actor has been confirmed for the upcoming dramas Can You Translate this Love? and In the Net.

Nam Joo Hyuk

Nam Joo Hyuk is a popular K-drama actor globally and has impressed audiences with a variety of roles. From a playful sports star in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo to a broken and struggling journalist in The Light in Your Eyes, the actor has been part of many popular series. His two recent dramas Start-Up, with Bae Suzy and Kin Seon Ho, and Twenty-Five, Twenty-One with Kim Tae Ri became mega hits internationally. Vigilante marked his first venture into the action genre. The actor is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service.

Jung Hae In

Jung Hae In made his debut in 2013 with the drama Bride of the Century. Since then the actor has starred in many unconventional roles like a homophobic soldier with anger issues in Prison Playbook and a young single father in One Spring Night. The actor received the BaekSang Arts Award for the Most Popular Actor in 2018. He also won the Best New Actor at the 56th Daejong Film Awards for Tune In For Love in 2020. Jung Hae In is known for his serious roles in dramas like D.P. and romantic dramas like Something in the Rain. he would be taking on a romance comedy for the first time with the upcoming K-drama Mom's Freind's Son.

Kang Ha Neul

The talented actor, Kang Ha Neul, made his debut in 2007 and since has managed to leave an impression with multiple roles. While he can play a warm person with a goofy smile, he can also give a stare of death. The versatile actor shot to global fame with his roles in Scarlet Heart Ryeo, When the Camellia Blooms, Midnight Runners and more. He would be appearing in the highly anticipated second season of Squid Game which is expected to release in 2024.

