Park Ji Hoo, Golden Child’s Bomin, Park Yoo Na and more confirmed as main cast for webtoon based drama

Scheduled to air in the second half of 2023, the drama 'Spirit Fingers' is an ordinary high school girl based on a webtoon of the same name that has exceeded 1.1 billion views in cumulative views. It is a youthful romance that depicts the adventure of finding your own color while entering this colorful and strange drawing group. Based on the solid original work that has secured a strong fandom, writer Jung Yoon Jung of 'Misaeng' and 'The Bride of Haebak' is expected to participate as a creator to enhance the completeness of the work.

Spirit Fingers:

In the midst of this, the young actors who will lead 'Spirit Fingers' were revealed on April 13th. Park Ji Hoo, Jo Joon Young, Choi Bomin, and Park Yoo Na are the main characters. Expectations are high for the heartwarming romance and healing of young people in 'Spirit Fingers', which will be portrayed by sparkling and charming actors.

Park Ji Hoo’s role:

First, Park Ji Hoo plays the role of Song Woo Yeon, an ordinary high school student who is not particularly pretty or full of personality in the drama. Song Woo Yeon happens to be a model for her painting, and when she joins the painting group 'Spirit Fingers', she becomes a figure who ponders what her dream is for the first time. Park Ji Hoo, who received rave reviews in the 2019 movie 'House of Hummingbird', succeeded in consecutive hits with Netflix's 'All Of Us are Dead' and tvN's 'Little Women', which caused the K-zombie syndrome worldwide in 2022, and became a 'hot' actor in 2023.

Bomin’s role:

Choi Bomin of Golden Child played the role of Goo Seon Ho, a university student who is the vice-president of the painting club 'Spirit Fingers'. Goo Seon Ho is the one who attracted Song Woo-yeon to the gathering and has a flowery beauty that made her fall in love at first sight. He debuted with the boy group Golden Child in 2017 and is active as a representative Hallyu idol. He is growing as an acting stone by appearing in the explosively popular web drama 'A-Teen 2' in 2019, SBS 'Melting Me Softly' in 2019, and JTBC '18 Again' in 2020.

