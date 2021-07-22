Park Ji Hoon and Ha Sung Woon announce solo comebacks for August

It's the comeback season and Park Ji Hoon and Ha Sung Woon are not any behind.

Both the talented singers have released information about their upcoming albums in the month of August. Maroo Entertainment released a statement saying the artist will comeback with a mini-album in early August. The exact date and schedule of the said album have not been revealed yet. StarCrew Entertainment also announced that their artist Ha Sung Woon will release a repackage album on 9 August.

Park Ji Hoon’s mini-album will be his 4th after his debut in 2019. The singer’s first mini-album, ‘O’Clock’ received love from fans all around. Following this, he also released two more mini-albums, ‘360’ and ‘The W’ which fared well too. His last release was in November 2020, with his first full-length album, ‘Message’. Fans are looking forward to Park Ji Hoon’s comeback after 9 months. He also continued his journey as an actor by starring in ‘Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency’ and very recently in ‘At A Distance, Spring Is Green’ that aired its last episode on July 20. He received lots of praise for his performance in the latter as his variety of expressions and remarkable acting was on display throughout the show.

Ha Sung Woon will make his comeback with a repackage album, a first for the artist. Named ‘Select Shop’ the album will be released on 9 August. A teaser was shared on the social media accounts of the singer where he can be seen leaning back on a bed. His blue-colored hair and checkered pants combo raise the excitement for his upcoming release and are sure to make fans excited for more. His last release was ‘Sneakers’ this June.

Both the singers are ex-Wanna One members and have grown immensely in their careers after the group activities were over. We look forward to new music from them!

Whose album are you more excited about? Let us know below.