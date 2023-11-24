Park Ji Hoon and Hong Ye Ji are lost in each other's eyes in new stills from Love Song for Illusion

Love Song for Illusion, the upcoming historical K-drama has unveiled fresh stills featuring Park Ji Hoon and Hong Ye Ji. Adapted from a popular webtoon, the historical fantasy romance narrates the heart-fluttering love story and strong obsession between a man juggling conflicting personalities and a woman deeply in love with him.

New stills of Love Song for Illusion

In the recently unveiled stills for historical fantasy K-drama Love Song For Illusion, Hong Ye Ji, portraying Yeon Wol, and Park Ji Hoon, embodying Sajo Hyun, are depicted standing amidst a bamboo forest. Both characters conceal their faces – Yeon Wol with a veil and Sajo Hyun with a mask. Their attention is focused on the objects held in each other's hands. Yeon Wol adorns a vibrant ensemble, in contrast to Sajo Hyun, who is clad entirely in black.

The forest setting, enveloped by bamboo trees, adds an atmospheric touch to the scene. The characters wear expressions of confusion, hinting at the layered dynamics between them as they assess the mysterious objects in their hands.

In an alternate image, the two share an intimate gaze at close proximity, eliciting a delightful flutter in the hearts of viewers. Park Ji Hoon, portraying Crown Prince Sajo Hyun, tenderly holds Hong Ye Ji, embodying Yeon Wol, in his arms, their eyes locked in a moment of connection. This particular scene exudes vibrancy, with both characters adorned in rich, royal and colorful attire, exchanging smiles that add a warm touch to the frame.

The captivating stills raise curiosity about the nature of the relationship Yeon Wol will forge with the Crown Prince, who grapples with two distinct personas.

More about Love Song For Illusion

Park Ji Hoon takes on the dual roles of Crown Prince Sajo Hyun and his alter ego, Ak Hee. Sajo Hyun, blessed with both striking looks and a sharp intellect, navigates a double life. By day, he employs his innate artistic sensibilities as a fashion designer in a downtown boutique, concealing his true identity as the crown prince. However, beneath the veneer of glamour lies a profound wound from his childhood, inflicted by his oppressive father, Sajo Seung.

Hong Ye Ji takes on the role of Yeon Wol, whose life takes unexpected turns, transitioning from an assassin to a concubine. As the royal descendant of the fallen Yeon Dynasty and the sole daughter of Yeon Poong Hak, Yeon Wol conceals her identity. Initially adopting the guise of the assassin Gye Ra to seek vengeance for her family, she unwittingly finds herself becoming the concubine of the crown prince.

Set to premiere in January 2024, the plot of Love Song for Illusion promises a tale of suspense and romance weaving together.

