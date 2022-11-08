Park Ji Hoon, Choi Hyun Wook and Hong Kyung star in the poster and trailer for ‘Weak Hero Class 1’

On November 7th, Wavve released the second trailer and poster of the original drama 'Weak Hero Class 1' simultaneously, heralding the strong growth process of weak heroes. The second trailer and poster, including the narratives of Suho and Beom Seok, who grew up together as Si Eun's ( Park Ji Hoon ) allies, finally took off the veil and continued the heat.

In the second poster released on the 7th, Si Eun, Suho ( Choi Hyun Wook ), and Beom Seok are seated in a disorganized classroom as if symbolizing the unusual atmosphere of the school. In a school called a small society, voluntary outsider Si Eun, who had no interest in anything other than studying, is staring at the front with determined eyes, and Suho and Beom Seok ( Hong Kyung ) standing next to him are also looking straight ahead with their tightly closed lips and determined expressions. The tense atmosphere, like the eve of the storm, of the three people who seem to be in their own conflicts and worries due to chaotic events inside and outside the school, seems to have penetrated the image.

As the 2nd poster and trailer were released at the same time, "Between the three friends is also a series of reversals. Interesting” and “Isn’t it a movie, it’s already goosebumps, I’m really looking forward to it”, Wavve rep said, “It’s even more interesting if we pay attention to how Si Eun, Suho, and Beom Seok get entangled, and the process of each of them going through their growing pains. You can seriously enjoy it. Please look forward to it.” Wavve's original drama 'Weak Hero Class 1' will be released exclusively on Wavve on Friday, November 18th.

About the drama:

The drama follows Yeon Shi Eun who is a model student, who ranks at the top at his high school. Physically, Yeon Shi Eun appears like a weak boy, but by using his smarts, tools, and psychology, he fights against violence that takes place inside and outside of his school.

