Park Ji Hoon, Choi Hyun Wook and more star in the character posters for ‘Weak Hero Class 1’

Wavve's original drama 'Weak Hero Class 1' depicts the process of a top 1% model student, Yeon Si Eun, who becomes friends for the first time with Su Ho and Beom Seok, and confronts countless violence. In the poster released on November 14th, Park Ji Hoon, Choi Hyun Wook, Hong Kyung, Lee Yeon, and Shin Seung Ho, who made a special appearance, convey their narratives with only their faces and eyes. Park Ji Hoon as Yeon Si Eun:

First, Yeon Si Eun (played by Park Ji Hoon) is a person who uses his innate brain to fight against unfair violence inside and outside the school. One day, he suddenly becomes 'prey' for delinquent student Jeon Yeong Bin (played by Lee Soo Gyeom) and becomes embroiled in a confusing incident. In his eyes staring at the camera, you can feel his strong will to never lose. In his line, "Are you guys lacking in learning ability?", it is expected that he will use his smart brain to protect himself and his friends.

Choi Hyun Wook as Ahn Su Ho: Ahn Su Ho (played by Choi Hyun Wook) has an unapproachable aura that can be felt through his image alone. When he said, “Don’t cross the line, do it in moderation, right?”, it made us bow our heads. Neither his studies nor his friends were very interested in Su Ho, who left school to keep his promise to his grandmother that he would graduate without absence. However, unlike his weak appearance, he becomes interested in Si Eun, who stands up to violence without hesitation. So Su Ho, a loyal fighter who only steps forward when he has to, decides to be 'together' with Si Eun's chaotic process.